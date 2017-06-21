Next President of India: Meira Kumar meets Sonia Gandhi

Written by: IANS
New Delhi, June 21: Former Lok Sabha Speaker Meira Kumar, who is among the opposition's likely presidential candidates, on Wednesday met Congress President Sonia Gandhi.

Her meeting with Gandhi came after the opposition suffered a big blow with JD-U deciding to back the NDA presidential candidate Ram Nath Kovind.

There are speculations that the opposition parties may field Meira Kumar, who is also a Dalit, as their candidate in a bid to counter Kovind.

Her name was among the few, apart from Sushil Kumar Shinde and Dalit icon B.R. Ambedkar's grandson Prakash Ambedkar, which were earlier doing rounds as likely opposition nominee for the presidency. The opposition parties will meet on Thursday to finalise their choice of candidate.

Story first published: Wednesday, June 21, 2017, 20:42 [IST]
