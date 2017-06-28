Next President of India: Opposition Presidential candidate Meira Kumar files her nomination

The opposition's presidential candidate Meira Kumar filed her nomination papers in Parliament on Wednesday, the last date of filing nominations. Prior to her filing nomination, Kumar paid tribute at Rajghat in New Delhi.

[Who is Meira Kumar, opposition's candidate for next President of India]

Meira Kumar was accompanied by Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and senior leaders including Ghulam Nabi Azad and Mallikarjun Kharge.

Meanwhile, Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi said that they are proud to have Meira Kumar as a candidate. Gandhi tweeted,''Against ideology of divisiveness she represents values that bind us as a nation & ppl, proud to hv MeiraKumar as our candidate.''

Leaders of 16 other parties supporting her, including NCP's Sharad Pawar, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, CPM's Sitaram Yechury and Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Lalu Prasad were also present during the filing of nomination.

On Monday, Kumar made her debut on Twitter. Kumar is the joint opposition candidate of 17 non-NDA parties against the ruling dispensation's nominee Ram Nath Kovind.

Kumar, a former Lok Sabha speaker, will launch her campaign immediately after the scrutiny of nominations on Thursday.

Sources close to her said she is likely to start her campaign from Uttar Pradesh, which was also Kovind's first halt en route his drive to garner support for election to the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

OneIndia News