Next President of India: Meira Kumar to file nomination on June 27

Written by: IANS
New Delhi, June 22: Former Lok Sabha Speaker Meira Kumar, who is the candidate of major opposition parties in the July 17 presidential election, will file her nomination on June 27, Congress sources said on Thursday.

Meira Kumar

Congress President Sonia Gandhi announced the name of the senior party leader at a meeting of 17 parties, including the Left, Trinamool Congress, Samajwadi Party, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), DMK and the National Conference.

With the announcement of Meira Kumar's candidature against National Democratic Alliance's Ram Nath Kovind, the stage is set for a Dalit-versus-Dalit contest for the country's top constitutional post.

Story first published: Thursday, June 22, 2017, 22:18 [IST]
