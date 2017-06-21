Next President of India: Kovind set for victory as opposition breaks

Gaps have widened in the opposition as the date of the elections for the next President of India get closer. The NDA's Ram Nath Kovind is heading for a comfortable victory as several opposition leaders have indicated that they would back with.

With the Shiv Sena too coming on board and backing the BJP candidate, it appears as though the ruling party will successfully install its candidate at Rasina Hill.

[Electoral College: Here is how the next President of India will be elected]

Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad said that his party would not back Kovind. We would continue to work on a consensus candidate candidate he said. However for the problem for the Congress is that the opposition is not united. Mulayam Singh Yadav of the SP and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said that they would endorse Kovind.

Meanwhile Kovind will embark on a country wide tour to see support from MPs and MLAs who form the electoral college. Kovind had stepped down as Bihar Governor on Tuesday.

OneIndia News