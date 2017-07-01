Next President of India: Kovind meets AIADMK factions to seek support

Posted By: IANS
Chennai, July 1: The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) candidate for the President's post Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday arrived in Chennai and sought support of the political parties for the July 17 presidential polls.

NDA's Presidential candidate Ram Nath Kovind
Kovind was received at the airport by the BJP leaders. He met former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam and sought the support of the legislators belonging to his faction. He would also meet Chief Minister K. Palaniswami and seek his faction's support.

The presidential nominee also met former Puducherry Chief Minister N. Rangasamy.

"We extend our unconditional support to NDA's presidential candidate Ram Nath Kovind," Panneerselvam reportedly said.

The ruling AIADMK in Tamil Nadu is divided into three factions led by Palaniswami, Panneerselvam and the party's Deputy General Secretary T.T.V. Dhinakaran.

next president of india, ram nath kovind, tamil nadu, aiadmk, panneerselvam, chennai, bjp, nda

Story first published: Saturday, July 1, 2017, 16:48 [IST]
