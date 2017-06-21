Next President of India: JD-U's Kerala unit not to back Kovind

Thiruvananthapuram, June 21: With Janata Dal-United's national leadership lending its support to NDA's presidential candidate Ram Nath Kovind, the party's Kerala unit said on Wednesday that it will embrace a different path.

JD-U General Secretary Varghese George told the media here that under no circumstances would the Kerala unit support Kovind.

"We have made this very clear to the national leadership of our party... We will never support the BJP candidate," said George.

In Kerala, the JD-U is part of the Congress-led United Democratic Front. Although it has no representation in the Kerala assembly, state party chief M.P. Veerendra Kumar is a member of the Rajya Sabha and hence his vote will not go to Kovind.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar called a meeting of senior Janata Dal (United) leaders today to discuss their support for NDA's presidential candidate Ram Nath Kovind.

After NDA announced Ram Nath Kovind's name on Monday, Nitish Kumar met him and congratulated him on being chosen as the presidential candidate.

This decision by the JD-U will put Congress on a sticky wicket as the united opposition's meeting on Kovind's candidature is scheduled for tomorrow. It needs to be noted that Nitish is key member of the joint opposition.

IANS