Next President of India: JD-U extends support to Kovind's candidature

The Janata Dal-United on Wednesday decided to extend its support to NDA's Presidential candidate Ram Nath Kovind.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar called a meeting with senior Janata Dal (United) leaders today to decide the party's stance on the President's election for which NDA had chose Bihar's ex governor Ram Nath Kovind.

After NDA announced Ram Nath Kovind's name on Monday, Nitish Kumar met him and congratulated him on being chosen as the presidential candidate.

"He has done exemplary work as Governor of Bihar, worked with impartiality, maintained an ideal relationship with the state government," Nitish had earlier said.

According to reports, Kovind has a good rapport with Nitish Kumar.

This decision by the JD-U will put Congress on a sticky wicket as the united opposition's meeting on Kovind's candidature is scheduled for tomorrow. It needs to be noted that, Nitish is key member of the joint opposition.

OneIndia News