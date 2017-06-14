Next President of India: How non-serious candidates are kept away

There are many interesting facts to be noted when the next President of India is being elected. Like a general election, non-serious candidates cannot take part in a presidential poll.

This is thanks to the amendment in the law which prevents non-serious candidates from contesting the election. The new President of India will be elected on July 17 and the result would be known three days later.

[Electoral College: Here is how the next President of India will be elected]

If a person wants to contest the election, then he will need to be supported by 50 electors. Moreover the candidate will also need to be seconded by another 50 electors. The electors are the elected members of the Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha and state legislative assemblies.

[Next President of India: Poll notification released]

The presidential candidate would have to file his nominations by June 28. He has time to withdraw by July 1. The candidate would have to deposit a sum of Rs 15,000 with their nomination papers. The nomination papers other than those rejected will be scrutnised on June 29.

Voting takes place on July 17 between 10 am and 5 pm. The results would be known on July 20 when counting takes place.

OneIndia News