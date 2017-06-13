Next President of India: How BJP gains in selecting Draupadi Murmu

Who is Draupadi Murmu?

Draupadi Murmu, 58 hails from the Uparbheda village in Odisha. She has been the tribal face of the BJP in the state's Mayurbhanj district. She also is the first woman leader from Odisha to be appointed as Governor. She took charge as the Governor of Jharkhand two years back.

She began her political career in 1997 when she was elected councilor in the Rajrangpur district in Odisha. She was elected as MLA from the same constituency in 2000.

Prior to joining politics, she served as the honorary assistant teacher in Shri Aravindo Integral Education and Research, Rairangpur, and also as junior assistant in Irrigation Department.

She was also the National Executive Member of the ST Morcha of the BJP till 2009. Between 2000 and 2004, she held many ministerial portfolios in the Naveen Patnaik-led Biju Janata Dal government, having departments like Transport and Commerce along with Fisheries and Animal Husbandry under her supervision.

She was awarded the Nilakantha Award for best MLA of the year by the Odisha Assembly.

She also served as BJP district president of Mayurbhanj from 2002 to 2009 and also in 2013. She continued in that post until took over as the Governor of Jharkhand.

What you should know about Draupadi Murmu, the next President of India