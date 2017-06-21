Next President of India: E Palanisamy to back NDA pick Ram Nath Kovind

A day after nominating Bihar Governor Ram Nath Kovind as NDA candidate for Presidential elections, the ruling BJP was leaving no stone unturned to consolidate support of political parties to ensure his smooth sailing to Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister E Palanisamy on Wednesday said,''Have decided to support NDA's presidential candidate Ram Nath Kovind.''

Meanwhile, Kovind resigned as Bihar Governor. President Pranab Mukherjee accepted his resignation and handed over responsibilities of Patna Raj Bhawan to West Bengal Governor Kesri Nath Tripathi, in addition to his own duties.

Meanwhile, Congress's Ghulam Nabi Azad said this was not the first time that a person belonging to the Scheduled Caste has been nominated for the post of President, referring to Congress making KR Narayanan the President in 1997.

OneIndia News