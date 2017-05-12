Next President of India: Congress pitches Meira Kumar against BJP's Draupadi Murmu

During the several rounds of discussion held by the opposition many have proposed the name of Sharad Pawar, the NCP leader.

If the BJP decides to nominate Jharkhand Governor, Draupadi Murmu as its presidential candidate, then the opposition will pitch Meira Kumar, the daughter of Babu Jagjivan Ram. The opposition has also been considering the name of Gopal Krishna Gandhi, the former West Bengal governor and grandson of Mahatma Gandhi. The next President of India will be elected in July after the term of Pranab Mukherjee ends.

Meira vs Draupadi

However if the BJP announces the name of Draupadi Murmu, then the opposition would drop Gandhi's name and pitch Meira Kumar as its candidate for the post of President of India. The opposition would however wait for the BJP led NDA to announce its candidate before it finalises it choice for the next president of India.

RSS candidate vs Gopal Gandhi

If the BJP decides to field an RSS functionary, then the opposition would nominate Gandhi for the post. In case the BJP decides to give Pranab Mukherjee another term, then the opposition would not oppose it. However the opposition would not nominate Mukherjee on its own.

Sharad Pawar still in race

During the several rounds of discussion held by the opposition many have proposed the name of Sharad Pawar, the NCP leader. Many see him as an ideal candidate. However there are caste equations and other permutation combinations that the opposition would need to consider, depending on the choice of president made by the BJP.

First tribal President of India

The BJP on the other hand is most likely to go with the candidature of Draupadi Murmu. If she is elected then she would be the first tribal President of India. The BJP has now been gathering the numbers in the electoral college to elect the next President of India. With support pouring in from various parties such as the AIADMK and the YSR Congress, the BJP would have no problem in electing a candidate of its choice.

The electoral college

No.State/UTMLAsPopulationVote valueTotal vote value
1Andhra Pradesh17543,502,70824843400
2Arunachal Pradesh60467,5118480
3Assam12614,625,15211614,616
4Bihar24342,126,23617342,039
5Chhattisgarh9011,637,49412911,610
6Delhi704,065,698584,060
7Goa40795,12020800
8Gujarat18226,697,47514726,754
9Haryana9010,036,80811210,080
10Himachal Pradesh683,460,434513468
11Jammu and Kashmir876,300,000726,264
12Jharkhand8114,227,13317614,256
13Karnataka22429,299,01413129,344
14Kerala14021,347,37515221,280
15Madhya Pradesh23030,016,62513130,130
16Maharashtra28850,412,23517550,400
17Manipur601,072,753181,080
18Meghalaya601,011,699171,020
19Mizoram40332,3908320
20Nagaland60516,4999540
21Odisha14721,944,61514921,903
22Puducherry30471,70716480
23Punjab11713,551,06011613,572
24Rajasthan20025,765,80612925,800
25Sikkim32209,8437224
26Tamil Nadu23441,199,16817641,184
27Telangana11943,502,70814817612
28Tripura601,556,342261,560
29Uttar Pradesh40383,849,90520883,824
30Uttarakhand704,491,239644,480
31West Bengal29444,312,01115144,394
 Total4,120549,302,055 549,474

