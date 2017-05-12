Next President of India: Congress pitches Meira Kumar against BJP's Draupadi Murmu

If the BJP decides to nominate Jharkhand Governor, Draupadi Murmu as its presidential candidate, then the opposition will pitch Meira Kumar, the daughter of Babu Jagjivan Ram. The opposition has also been considering the name of Gopal Krishna Gandhi, the former West Bengal governor and grandson of Mahatma Gandhi. The next President of India will be elected in July after the term of Pranab Mukherjee ends.
Meira vs Draupadi
However if the BJP announces the name of Draupadi Murmu, then the opposition would drop Gandhi's name and pitch Meira Kumar as its candidate for the post of President of India. The opposition would however wait for the BJP led NDA to announce its candidate before it finalises it choice for the next president of India.
RSS candidate vs Gopal Gandhi
If the BJP decides to field an RSS functionary, then the opposition would nominate Gandhi for the post. In case the BJP decides to give Pranab Mukherjee another term, then the opposition would not oppose it. However the opposition would not nominate Mukherjee on its own.
Sharad Pawar still in race
During the several rounds of discussion held by the opposition many have proposed the name of Sharad Pawar, the NCP leader. Many see him as an ideal candidate. However there are caste equations and other permutation combinations that the opposition would need to consider, depending on the choice of president made by the BJP.
First tribal President of India
The BJP on the other hand is most likely to go with the candidature of Draupadi Murmu. If she is elected then she would be the first tribal President of India. The BJP has now been gathering the numbers in the electoral college to elect the next President of India. With support pouring in from various parties such as the AIADMK and the YSR Congress, the BJP would have no problem in electing a candidate of its choice.
The electoral college
|No.
|State/UT
|MLAs
|Population
|Vote value
|Total vote value
|1
|Andhra Pradesh
|175
|43,502,708
|248
|43400
|2
|Arunachal Pradesh
|60
|467,511
|8
|480
|3
|Assam
|126
|14,625,152
|116
|14,616
|4
|Bihar
|243
|42,126,236
|173
|42,039
|5
|Chhattisgarh
|90
|11,637,494
|129
|11,610
|6
|Delhi
|70
|4,065,698
|58
|4,060
|7
|Goa
|40
|795,120
|20
|800
|8
|Gujarat
|182
|26,697,475
|147
|26,754
|9
|Haryana
|90
|10,036,808
|112
|10,080
|10
|Himachal Pradesh
|68
|3,460,434
|51
|3468
|11
|Jammu and Kashmir
|87
|6,300,000
|72
|6,264
|12
|Jharkhand
|81
|14,227,133
|176
|14,256
|13
|Karnataka
|224
|29,299,014
|131
|29,344
|14
|Kerala
|140
|21,347,375
|152
|21,280
|15
|Madhya Pradesh
|230
|30,016,625
|131
|30,130
|16
|Maharashtra
|288
|50,412,235
|175
|50,400
|17
|Manipur
|60
|1,072,753
|18
|1,080
|18
|Meghalaya
|60
|1,011,699
|17
|1,020
|19
|Mizoram
|40
|332,390
|8
|320
|20
|Nagaland
|60
|516,499
|9
|540
|21
|Odisha
|147
|21,944,615
|149
|21,903
|22
|Puducherry
|30
|471,707
|16
|480
|23
|Punjab
|117
|13,551,060
|116
|13,572
|24
|Rajasthan
|200
|25,765,806
|129
|25,800
|25
|Sikkim
|32
|209,843
|7
|224
|26
|Tamil Nadu
|234
|41,199,168
|176
|41,184
|27
|Telangana
|119
|43,502,708
|148
|17612
|28
|Tripura
|60
|1,556,342
|26
|1,560
|29
|Uttar Pradesh
|403
|83,849,905
|208
|83,824
|30
|Uttarakhand
|70
|4,491,239
|64
|4,480
|31
|West Bengal
|294
|44,312,011
|151
|44,394
|Total
|4,120
|549,302,055
|549,474
OneIndia News