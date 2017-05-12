Next President of India: Congress pitches Meira Kumar against BJP's Draupadi Murmu

First tribal President of India

The BJP on the other hand is most likely to go with the candidature of Draupadi Murmu. If she is elected then she would be the first tribal President of India. The BJP has now been gathering the numbers in the electoral college to elect the next President of India. With support pouring in from various parties such as the AIADMK and the YSR Congress, the BJP would have no problem in electing a candidate of its choice.