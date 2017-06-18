Next President of India: BJP to announce presidential candidate name before June 23

Union Minister Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday said that the name of the presidential candidate would be announced before June 23.

Earlier today, Naidu briefed BJP president Amit Shah on discussions with various parties so far. The BJP Parliamentary Board will meet on Tuesday to announce its Presidential candidate name.

According to sources, Venkaiah Naidu also held discussions with Lok Janshakti Party chief Ram Vilas Paswan and SP's Ram Gopal Yadav & Naresh Agarwal. According to reports, Paswan said his party stands by PM's decision. According to government sources, SP leaders are understood to have preferred a politician as President. Also, Arun Jaitley spoke to TMC & BJD.

According to reports, the BJP committee is holding discussions with all parties as they are trying to finalise a consensus candidate for presidential poll before Prime Minister Modi departs for foreign tour on June 24.

The election for the next President of India is to be held on July 17 as President Pranab Mukherjee will demit the office on July 25.

The Election Commission of India issued the notification in this regard and the process of the nomination has started that will continue till June 28.

