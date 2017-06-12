Next Attorney General of India: Harish Salve or Ranjit Kumar?

With Mukul Rohatgi refusing to continue as the Attorney General of India, the government has already started looking for a replacement. The government is likely to appoint either Harish Salve or Ranjit Kumar as the next AG.

Salve's name was in consideration before Rohatgi was appointed. However he was unable to take up the post as he had prior engagements. If Salve's appointment does not go through then the government may elevate Solicitor General Ranjit Kumar to the post of AG.

The government is however keen on the appointment of Salve. It may be recalled that he represented India at the International Court of Justice which had stayed the hanging of Kulbhushan Jadhav.

The other name that is doing the rounds is that of Tushar Mehta, the additional solicitor general of India. Sources say that for now they are looking for the availability of Salve. If he does not have any prior commitments and agrees then the government would only be happy to appoint him as the next Attorney General of India.

