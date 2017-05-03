Newsmakers Achievers’ Awards: OneIndia special correspondent adjudged 'best journalist'

It was a proud moment for OneIndia as our special correspondent Vicky Nanjappa bagged the award of 'best journalist (digital)' at the Eighth Edition of Newsmakers Achievers' Awards. The event was held in Mumbai on May 1. Unlike any, the event this year was dedicated to the acid attack victims. Vicky Nanjappa was recognised for his contribution to the field of journalism in the last 18 years. Achievers from various fields like education, art, science, politics etc were also recognised and awarded on World Labour Day.

While celebrating achievers from various fields, the Newsmakers Achievers' Awards did its little for those in need. The highlight of the event was the financial assistance provided to children of sex workers apart from contributions to acid attack survivors. "I have undergone eight surgeries and two more will follow. I hope the accused should be awarded stringent punishment. Life is full of obstacles but one should struggle hard to overcome all obstacles," said Aarti Thakur, a 27-year-old acid attack survivor.

Daultabi Khan, a 34-year-old victim of acid attack said, "I have to undergo huge hardships after the acid attack. I have lost vision in my one eye both my ears are deformed. I will utilise this money for treatment purpose."

Achievers of 2017

During the event, several persons from the media, academic and political sector were honoured including OneIndia's Vicky Nanjappa for journalism. Pandit Birju Maharaj and Pradeep Welankar were honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award while Diwakar Raote received the Best Politician Award.

Aasha Warriar was honoured with the Best Spiritual Leader award while Dr Mukesh Batra bagged the best doctor award. Dr Deepak Bhosale received the best Educationist award. Roxy Arora was honoured with the best Author award. Virag Gupta received the best lawyer award. Namrata Thakker was honoured with the Best Social Entrepreneur award.

Deep Haider received the Best Journalist (Editor) award. Rashid Hashmi was felicitated with the Best News Anchor award. Varun Singh received the Best Journalist (Print) award. Anil Nagpal received the Best Photographer award. Nandita Venkatesan was felicitated with Best Writer/Reporter award.

Asha Mamedi bagged the Best Social Worker jury award. Sushant Divgikar was felicitated with Best VJ award. Siddharth Nigan received the Best Child Artist award. Meghna Malik was felicitated with the Best Actress award. Darshan Kumaar received the Best Actor award. Lubna Adams bagged the Best Fashion Choreographer award and Ssumier S. Pasricha received the Best Comedian award. Dolly Parekh was felicitated with Best Fashion Designer award.

Samidha Guru was honoured with the Best Marathi Actress award while Kishor Kadam bagged the Best Marathi Actor award.

"This year award function is special for us as we have tried to make a small difference in the lives of acid attack victims and sex workers daughters' lives. By lending a helping hand to them we will rebuild their lives," said Vaidehi Taman, Group Editor of NBC.

