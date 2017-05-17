News in Pictures: SpaceX, Mamata Banerjee, Pakistan shelling, and much more

While you were away, here are some of the top photos to bring you up to date.

SpaceX launches satellite atop Falcon 9 rocket

A Falcon 9 SpaceX rocket carrying a communications satellite lifts off from pad 39A at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, on May 15. The satellite will add to Inmarsat's Global Xpress network linking airplanes, ships and other mobile terminals with broadband Internet and data services.

Mamata Banerjee meets Sonia Gandhi, says no discussion on names

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee gestures at the media after meeting with Congress President Sonia Gandhi at her residence in New Delhi. "We did not discuss any names for the presidential election. The Opposition should create a consensus to work together", Banerjee said after the meeting.

Heavy Pak shelling again in Nowshera

Villagers show the damaged wall of a house after shelling from Pakistan side at Lam village in Nowshera sector of Jammu on Wednesday.

Recalling Tibet's Panchen Lama on this day in 1995

Exiled Tibetan nuns carried out a protest march demanding the release of their religious leader Gedhun Choekyi Nyima, the 11th Panchen Lama, in Dharamsala on Wednesday. He was put under house arrest by China on this day in 1995.

Heat wave intensifies in Uttar Pradesh

Two persons have died owing to the scalding heat wave across Uttar Pradesh. There will be no respite in the coming days, the weatherman said on Tuesday. The mercury is rising both during day and night. Warm winds ‘loo' blowing across the state was adding to the woes.

Colombia teachers strike for better schools

A street artist creates a huge bubble during an anti-government protest in support of a nation-wide teachers' strike in Bogota, Colombia, Tuesday. Colombia's main union groups called for a strike to protest the economic policies of Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos' government, and to demand higher wages and better health services.

Hunting for Pythons:

This photo shows Florida Lt. Gov. Carlos Lopez Cantera with a 15-foot-4 inch python caught in the Everglades in Florida. Cantera went python hunting with the district hunters.

