New year's revelry turns nightmare for Bengalureans

Chaos reigned supreme on M G road and Brigade road of Bengaluru during New year celebrations as unruly mobs attacked men and women alike. Despite CCTV cameras and over 1,000 policemen deputed for security incidents of molestation, assault, eve teasing and brazen hooliganism were witnessed. Despite eyewitness accounts, no formal complaints were registered with the police.

"The crowd was drunk and unruly. They were attacking men and women alike. Police tried to use mild lathi charge to disperse the crowd

but the numbers were too huge. The police were helpless against the overwhelming number of people," said Yasir Mushtaq Shah, a journalist who was witness to the madness. He also said that journalists like him came to the rescue of some revellers who were caught in the chaos.

Hundreds of CCTVs installed by the police department and dozens of cameras of television channels and media houses did little to deter unruly mobs that went about hurling obscenities at couples, women and children. Shutter bugs captured women and men being mobbed and jeered at. Eyewitnesses claimed that mobs in inebriated state pulled at women revellers' clothes and pushed around misbehaving with those that has come to ring in the New Year. Many revellers were seen attempting to seek help of the police to move away from the crowd but the sheer numbers were too much to handle.

While no complaints have been filed officially, eyewitnesses claim that there were instances of molestation and violence. It is to be

seen if the Bengaluru city police take up a suo moto case. The incident has led to many questioning the safety for revellers in Karnataka's capital city.

OneIndia News