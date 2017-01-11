New video suggests Lashkar-Hizbul form tag team against India

The Hizbul Mujahideen and Lashkar-e-Tayiba have decided to take the battle beyond Jammu and Kashmir. In a recent meeting of the two groups at an undisclosed location, it was decided that while they would continue waging a war in Kashmir, the battle needs to also be taken further in order to fight against the Indian government.

A video shot shows members of both groups meeting each other and discussing attacks. The video a recent one since it speaks about the Kashmir unrest shows the terrorists speaking about getting freedom for Kashmiris. 'We need to take one thing at a time and after we attain the independence of Kashmir, we will move towards the rest of India,' one of the terrorists is heard saying.

The video begins with each one of them introducing themselves with their code names. The discussion begins with the unrest that hit Kashmir following the death of Hizbul Mujahideen commander Burhan Wani who died in an encounter on July 8, 2016.

Further the members of the two terrorist organisations say many had been blinded in the unrest while making an obvious reference to the use of pellet guns. They then say the politicians in the Peoples Democratic Party, the Congress and the National Conference have ditched the people of Kashmir. Both militants in Kashmir and also those who come from abroad have the same cause and that is the independence of Kashmir.

