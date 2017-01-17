New video of Lashkar militants hiding in Kashmir jungle surfaces

Kashmir, Jan17: More proof has emerged which suggests that several militants continue to hide in the jungles of South Kashmir. A new video showing three Lashkar-e-Tayiba militants hiding in the jungle has surfaced. The background and the sound of the wind blowing indicates that they are hiding possibly at a jungle in South Kashmir.

The militants sporting guns are seen sitting in front of the fire obviously to beat the cold in Kashmir. It is however not clear if the militants are part of a fresh group of infiltrators or they are taking shelter after carrying out an attack. It may be recalled that only last week militants had hit a security camp in Akhnoor and killed three workers before fleeing into the jungles.

Several such videos of terrorists have been surfacing the past couple of months. Recently a video showing militants of the Hizbul Mujahideen playing in the snow had surfaced. An analysis of that video suggested that they were hiding again in the jungles of South Kashmir.

The jungles in South of Kashmir are difficult to maneuver for the security forces and hence makes a good hiding spot for terrorists. Several terrorists after infiltrating from Pakistan take shelter in the jungles before entering the main areas of Kashmir and carrying out attacks.

OneIndia News