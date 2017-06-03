New CEO vows to modernise Prasar Bharti

Asserting that digitisation of Prasar Bharti would be his priority, its new CEO Shashi Shekhar Vempati on Saturday said the national broadcaster has to become a 21st century media organisation.

Former Infosys employee Shashi Shekar Vempati was on Friday appointed as the new Chief Executive Officer of public broadcaster Prasar Bharati.

"Utmost priority is to modernize Prasar Bharati. It has to become 21st century media organisation," Vempati told news agency ANI.

"Digital Prasar Bharati will be priority. There is trust deficit over years which has pulled back this organisation, we have to bring that back," he added.

He said Doordarshan and AIR have to do a lot in terms of presentation and content.

Vempati, who was on the board of Prasar Bharati as a part-time member, was appointed as the CEO on recommendation of a three-member committee headed by Vice-President Hamid Ansari.

He is an IIT Bombay alumnus and has been appointed as CEO for a tenure of five years. Vempati's appointment comes seven-months after the resignation of of previous Prasar Bharti CEO Jawhar Sircar.

National broadcaster Prasar Bharti, which has All India Radio and Dooradarshan under it, is an autonomous body under the I&B ministry.

