New Delhi, Jan 18: The Congress appears to have eased out its opposition to naming Delhi Police Commissioner, Alok Kumar Verma, as the next chief of the Central Bureau of Investigation. Verma's name was initially opposed by the Congress on the grounds that he did not have experience in the CBI.

However, those privy to the meeting said that the Congress eased out its opposition after it was pointed out that he had experience serving in the vigilance department.

The appointment of Verma as the next CBI chief had become a debating point between the Congress and the government.

The Congress represented by the leader of the opposition, Mallikarjuna Kharge, raised several issues which included the failure on Verma's part to handle missing JNU student case.

However, the main parameter cited was his lack of experience in the CBI. The Government was, however, keen on appointing Verma to the post and managed to convince the Congress.

It was stated that Verma always maintained a low profile and has been lauded by his colleagues. Further his experience in the vigilance department would help him in his stint as the CBI boss, it was pointed out.

A collegium comprising of the Prime Minister, leader of opposition and the Chief Justice of India met on Monday and discussed various names to head the prestigious agency.

The post of the CBI chief has been lying vacant for the past two months. Currently, Rakesh Asthana is holding additional charge of the CBI director. His appointment as interim boss of the CBI is already under challenge before the Supreme Court of India.

OneIndia News