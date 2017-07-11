New cattle rules will not be implemented for another 3 months: Centre tells SC

The centre has told the Supreme Court that it would not implement the new cattle rules for three months. The SC is hearing a petition that challenged the new rules in which the centre restricted the sale of cattle to ensure the upkeep of the animal. The SC extended the stay issued by the Madurai Bench to the entire country.

The centre said that it would not implement rules banning the sale of cattle for slaughter purposes in livestock markets for three months. The Centre pointed out that since the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court had stayed the rules, it would not be implemented immediately.

The centre said that it was considering various representations against the rules. We will bring about a change in the rules by August end, the centre also submitted before the SC. Further the centre said that the identification and notification of livestock markets by states would take another three months at the most and hence till then there would be no implementation of the rules, it was further submitted before the Bench.

On an earlier occasion the centre told the Supreme Court that the rules were brought in to check irregularities in the cattle market. The rules are not meant to put an impediment on cattle traders, the centre also submitted.

The new notification sets out guidelines and rules for the upkeep of the animal markets and seeks to ensure that the welfare of the animal is protected when being traded.

The notification states no person shall bring cattle to an animal-market without submitting a written declaration signed by the owner of the cattle or his duly authorised agent to the member secretary of the new committee. The name and address of the owner of the cattle, with a copy of the photo identification proof, has to be given.

OneIndia News