New Army, IAF chiefs take over

Lt General Bipin Rawat took charge as the new Army Chief replacing General Dalbir Singh Suhag. Air Marshal Birender Singh Dhanoa took over charge as the new Air Force chief from outgoing Arup Raha.

New Delhi, Dec 31: New Army chief General Bipin Rawat and Air Force chief Air Chief Marshal Birender Singh Dhanoa on Saturday took over as the chiefs of the two services, with outgoing General Dalbir Singh and Air Chief Marshal Arup Raha handing over charge.

File Photo of Air Force chief Air Chief Marshal Birender Singh Dhanoa (L) & Army chief General Bipin Rawat (R)

A Guard of Honour was conducted for General Singh on the lawns of South Block before he handed over charge to General Rawat.

In Vayu Bhawan, which houses the air headquarter, a Guard of Honour was presented to both outgoing chief Raha and incoming Air Chief Marshal B. S. Dhanoa.

Both General Singh and Air Chief Marshal Raha retired on Saturday.

IANS

Story first published: Saturday, December 31, 2016, 14:42 [IST]
