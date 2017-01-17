New app for soldiers to post their grievances

New Delhi, Jan 17: The Ministry for Home Affairs is coming up with an app for the soldiers on which they could post their grievances. The National Informatics Centre has been tasked with the job and have been told to come up with the app within the next three months.

The decision was taken after Tej Bahadur Yadav, a BSF constable took to the social media to vent out his anger against the poor quality of food that was being served.

The Home Ministry has taken this issue seriously and does not want personnel taking to the social media to vent out their grievances. This would cause a great deal of indiscipline in the force, a Home Ministry official told OneIndia.

Meanwhile the BSF is in the process of strictly enforcing the rule regarding not allowing constables to carry mobile phones while on duty. There is a rule that bars constables from carrying their mobile phones on duty, but the same has never been enforced strictly.

If the rule is implemented strictly it would mean that constables can post their grievances on the app only after duty hours. This could be a setback for the constables as they would not be able to record evidence and post it on the app.

BSF officials are, however, ensuring that the rule of no mobile phones is implemented strictly and any officer who overlooks the same could be reprimanded. The BSF following the Tej Bahadur Yadav incident has already ordered company commanders to ensure that the 'no mobile phone' rule is implemented strictly.

OneIndia News