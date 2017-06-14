Never advised ‘no-sex' to pregnant women, clarifies Ayush

By:
Subscribe to Oneindia News

The Ayush Ministry on Wednesday rubbished reports that the words 'no sex' featured in the booklet published for pregnant women, said reports.

The advisory relating to "Mother & Child Care" was released by Minister of State for AYUSH Shripad Naik, in the run up to International Yoga Day.

Reports had suggested that the booklet advises pregnant woman should avoid intercourse, anger, meat, bad company and have only good thoughts.

The clarification by the ministry said that many of the reports were 'inaccurate' and 'misrepresented facts'.

"The booklet puts together relevant and useful information culled out from many years of clinical practice in the fields of Yoga and Naturopathy," the statement by Ayush said.

OneIndia News

Read more about:

ayush, advisory, pregnant women, booklet, clarification, international yoga day

Other articles published on Jun 14, 2017
Please Wait while comments are loading...