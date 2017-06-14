Never advised ‘no-sex' to pregnant women, clarifies Ayush

The Ayush Ministry on Wednesday rubbished reports that the words 'no sex' featured in the booklet published for pregnant women, said reports.

Clarification by @moayush on media reports relating to "Mother & Child Care”, a booklet published by the #CCRYN: https://t.co/yUQG3jdM9L pic.twitter.com/GQv1UMMJcr — Ministry of AYUSH (@moayush) June 14, 2017

The advisory relating to "Mother & Child Care" was released by Minister of State for AYUSH Shripad Naik, in the run up to International Yoga Day.

Reports had suggested that the booklet advises pregnant woman should avoid intercourse, anger, meat, bad company and have only good thoughts.

The clarification by the ministry said that many of the reports were 'inaccurate' and 'misrepresented facts'.

"The booklet puts together relevant and useful information culled out from many years of clinical practice in the fields of Yoga and Naturopathy," the statement by Ayush said.

OneIndia News