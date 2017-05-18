Netizens celebrate ICJ's verdict in Kulbhushan Jadhav case

The International Court of Justice will pronounce it verdict in the Kulbhushan Jadhav case on Thursday at 3.30 pm.

New Delhi, May 18: Twitter was abuzz with congratulatory message for India as it marked a victory over Pakistan in Kulbhushan Jadhav case on Thursday.

The International Court of Justice stayed the hanging of former Indian Naval officer Kulbhushan Jadhav, who was sentenced to death by a military court in Pakistan for alleged espionage.

File photo of Kulbhushan Jadhav
As soon as the International Court of Justice stayed the execution of Kulbhushan Jadhav, netizens took to Twitter and hailed lawyer Harish Salve, who took up Jadhav's case. Many tweets celebrating India's win flooded the Internet while some targeting Pakistan were also posted. Here is how twitter reacted to ICJ's verdict in the Kulbhushan Jadhav case.

Netizens had all praise for Harish Salve, for his efforts in getting justice for the nation. Salve took Rs 1 and won billion hearts

Few, expressed anger over Pakistan, terming the decision as a big slap for Pakistan.

Twitteratis complimented Indian government for its initiative to save Jadhav

Meanwhile, trolls on Pakistan started doing the round on the internet.

Pakistan had denied India, consular access to Jadhav who was awarded a death sentence by Islamabad military court for alleged espionage activities.

Jadhav was arrested Iran on charges of espionage. India, however, denied Pakistan's allegations, saying that he was a retired naval officer and a civilian, who had wrongly been tried.

