Netizens celebrate ICJ's verdict in Kulbhushan Jadhav case

New Delhi, May 18: Twitter was abuzz with congratulatory message for India as it marked a victory over Pakistan in Kulbhushan Jadhav case on Thursday.

The International Court of Justice stayed the hanging of former Indian Naval officer Kulbhushan Jadhav, who was sentenced to death by a military court in Pakistan for alleged espionage.

As soon as the International Court of Justice stayed the execution of Kulbhushan Jadhav, netizens took to Twitter and hailed lawyer Harish Salve, who took up Jadhav's case. Many tweets celebrating India's win flooded the Internet while some targeting Pakistan were also posted. Here is how twitter reacted to ICJ's verdict in the Kulbhushan Jadhav case.

Huge victory for India � Together we won . Congrats and you make us proud #harishsalve .You played well � — Karishma (@karry070193) May 18, 2017

My Salute to Indian Lawyer Harish Salve for Representing a strong case of #KulbhushanJadhav effectively before ICJ. You fought for justice — Bhavesh Sapkale (@bhaveshsapkale) May 18, 2017

Netizens had all praise for Harish Salve, for his efforts in getting justice for the nation. Salve took Rs 1 and won billion hearts

#KulbhushanJadhav this is what happens when kids in your country are given guns instead of pens. Bringing international shame for Pakistan. — Chetan Goyal™ (@chetu95) May 18, 2017

Pakistan should stop this suicidal humiliation now. They try to poop in a wrong place agn & agn and get biten mercilessly. #KulbhushanJadhav — Aishwarya Dabhade (@AishdAish) May 18, 2017

If Pakistan is Pak & have character, he should follow the verdict passed by #ICJ in #Kulbhushan Jadhav's case. Jai hind. — Harendra Prakash Sha (@sha_harendra) May 18, 2017

Few, expressed anger over Pakistan, terming the decision as a big slap for Pakistan.

@SushmaSwaraj Thank you mam!!

I have full faith on indian govt. ��#KulbhushanJadhav — A@$#!$# Manani (@aashishmanani33) May 18, 2017

It is nice 2 know that 4 our government #EveryLifeMatters. Thanku @SushmaSwaraj ji @narendramodi ji & all others involvd #KulbhushanJadhav pic.twitter.com/X0gcV0GNS0 — Girish Varma (@14_varma) May 18, 2017

We express our gratitude @SushmaSwaraj for relentless effort in securing justice for Kulbhushan Jadhav at ICJ. — gautam mukherji (@gmukherji13) May 18, 2017

Twitteratis complimented Indian government for its initiative to save Jadhav

This is the same guy who got too many supplements in school exam and still fails � pic.twitter.com/r6HSos0Ert — Aniruddha (@AniruddhasT) May 18, 2017

This is what Harish Salvedid to Pakistani lawyer Khawar Qureshi. #KulbhushanJadhav pic.twitter.com/L17B3hR7HB — बाहुबली Godfather (@The_Godfather1) May 18, 2017

Meanwhile, trolls on Pakistan started doing the round on the internet.

Two things which will haunt Porkistan for decades. #KulbhushanJadhav pic.twitter.com/cKmDNN0i2A — ATC Farrago (@72hoors) May 18, 2017

Pakistan had denied India, consular access to Jadhav who was awarded a death sentence by Islamabad military court for alleged espionage activities.

Jadhav was arrested Iran on charges of espionage. India, however, denied Pakistan's allegations, saying that he was a retired naval officer and a civilian, who had wrongly been tried.

