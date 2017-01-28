Netaji died in 1945 air crash, declassified CIA documents reveal

Although a class of Indians continues to believe that Subhas Chandra Bose lived past the 1940s a Central Intelligence Agency report, dated 1948, believed he had died in a plane crash in 1945.

Part of some 9.3 lakh declassified documents, running into more than 12 million pages, posted online by the CIA is a report called 'Forward Bloc' dated September 10, 1948, deals with Bose and the conditions of his alleged demise.

Another report titled 'India's Communist parties and organisations and their influence on workers and trade unions' also provides details regarding Bose's death. The report speaks about his escape from India to Germany during World War II and adds that the fiery freedom-fighter passed away in a plane crash in Indochina in the fall of 1945.

The report also quotes a 1956 investigation of the Japanese government which had concluded that Bose, often addressed as Netaji, died of injuries sustained in the air crash on August 18, 1945.

The mystery surrounding these events of 1945 has been a source of sustained controversy in India. Many still believe that Bose had not died in a plane crash in Japan as has been maintained by several agencies for decades but many researchers and several kinsman feel that the firebrand leader may have survived and that the then Indian government concealed information regarding his disappearance.

OneIndia News