Netaji Bose mystery: Issue not over, there was a typo in RTI reply says Home Ministry

The debate on Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose is back after an RTI reply by the government stated that the leader had died in 1945 in a plane crash at Taiwan. However Union the Home Ministry says that it was willing to examine new facts in future while also adding that the RTI reply was based on the conclusion arrived at by the the UPA government in 2006.

The reply by the Home Ministry has come under criticism from various quarters. West Bengal Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee led the attack stating that she was shocked to see the unilateral decision of the Centre without evidence.

Home Ministry officials said that a typographical error had led to the confusion. In the RTI reply it was stated, "After considering the reports of the Shahnawaz Committee, the Justice G D Khosla Commission and Justice Mukherjee Commission of Enquiry, the Government has come to the conclusion that Netaji has died in a plane crash in 1945."

Home Ministry officials explained that instead of 'has,' the reply ought to have said 'had.' This was a typographical error, the official also said. It had been concluded that in 2006, Netaji was dead. The reply in the RTI was based on that conclusion. The issue is not closed and new facts will be examined if and when it comes up, the official further explained.

