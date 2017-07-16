Netaji Bose did not die in air crash says French report

Amidst the controversy surrounding Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose a report from France states that the leader did not die in a plane crash. A secret French reportn stumbled upon by Paris based historian J B P More found that Bose did not die in an air crash.

"It is not stated in the document that Subhas Chandra Bose died in the air crash in Taiwan. Instead, it is reported that Bose's present whereabouts were unknown as late as December 1947, which again implies that the French did not buy the theory that Bose died in the air-crash on August 18, 1945," said More, who teaches at the Institut des Hautes Etudes Economiques et Commerciales, Paris.

The gist of the matter for the French secret service, according to More, is that Bose did not die in the air crash on August 18, 1945, as commonly held. "But he escaped from Indochina alive and his whereabouts were unknown as late as December 11, 1947, as reported in the secret document. This implies that he was alive somewhere but not dead in 1947," said More, quoting the report written for the "Haut Commisariat de France for Indochina "SDECE Indochinese Base BCRI No. 41283 csah Ex No. 616, under the title:

OneIndia News