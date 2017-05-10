In an incident of utter disregard for law, nephew of a Samajwadi Party leader slapped a police sub-inspector inside the police station in Etah, Uttar Pradesh.

The brat identified as, Mohit Yadav, was caught on camera slapping the police personnel in the police station. He is nephew of UP Legislative Council Chairman Ramesh Yadav. He agreed that the man who thrashed the cop is his nephew.

#WATCH: A youth claiming to be nephew of SP MLC Ramesh Yadav slaps a policeman in Etah (UP) after his arrest for assaulting hospital staff. pic.twitter.com/apWJf2uczH — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) May 10, 2017

Over phone speaking about the incident, Ramesh Yadav, said 'I am in Lucknow, If i was in Etah, i would not have allowed that incident to happen.' 'My nephew is a brat', added Yadav. The slap-gate episode has brought once gain the issue of Samajwadi Party and criminal nexus.

Gaurav Bhatia, BJP spokesperson, condemned the incident. This is completely shocking, strictest of actions should be taken against this person,' he said.

During Uttar Pradesh poll campaign Prime Minister Narendra Modi had lambasted the Samajwadi Party government for its "failure" to maintain law and order in the Uttar Pradesh, saying 'goonda raj' was prevailing there and even the Supreme Court has had to intervene to get a minister booked in an alleged rape case.

"The SC had to intervene to get the FIR registered against Gayatri Prasad Prajapati. 'Goonda raj' is prevailing all over UP and police stations have become Samajwadi Party office," Modi had said at an election rally here.

(With agency inputs)