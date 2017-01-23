Nepal-based Kashmiris under IB scanner for terror links

There are around 500 shops in the Thamel area of Kathmandu which are run by Kashmiris expatriates, many of whom are now under the scanner of the Indian intelligence agencies. Nepal-based Kashmiris are being looked into by the IB after reports did the rounds that some of them aid Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence in laundering money used to fund terror activities in India.

The probe, that is being conducted into the recent Hirakand Express and Indore-Patna Express derailments, has revealed that modules in Nepal had helped the ISI carry out these incidents. While there is no concrete information as yet since the probe is at an early stage, the suspicion is that the modules in Nepal may have helped orchestrate these train accidents.

Sources tell OneIndia that modules in Nepalganj, Krishnaganj, Parsa Birganj, Sunsari and Rautahaat all are recruitment centres for the ISI. These modules in Nepal are strategically located and they face either Bihar or Uttar Pradesh. This makes it easier for the ISI to send in recruits into UP and Bihar with ease, the investigating officer also noted.

Investigations being conducted by the National Investigation Agency is focused around the Kanpur derailment incident. A probe by the Bihar police had found that an ISI agent based out of Dubai had activated modules in Nepal and Bihar to carry out the sabotage in which over 150 people had died.

Further investigations have also found that some Kashmiri businessmen in the Thamel area had helped the ISI agents launder money. "We are finding out if this was the money trail which was used to fund the train accidents," the NIA officer also said. During the probe by the Bihar police it was revealed that each of the operatives was given Rs 50,000 to carry out the sabotage. They also told the police that they were promised an apartment in Delhi and an SUV if more incidents were carried out.

OneIndia News