Neighbour burn girl alive for resisting molestation bid in UP

Bareilly (UP), Jun: A man allegedly set a girl on fire on Monday for resisting molestation bid in Shahiganeshpur area Bareilly in Uttar Pradesh.

The incident took place on Monday when the 18-year-old was alone at her house and the neighbour's son Hariom came to charge his phone and tried to molest her, they said.

When the girl started shouting, he sprinkled kerosene on her and set her afire.

The family members rushed the girl to hospital, where she died during treatment.

SP, Rural, Khwati Garg said that an FIR has been registered in the matter and a manhunt has been launched to nab the absconding accused.

PTI