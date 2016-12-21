NEET-UG in 8 languages from 2017-18: Health Ministry

New Delhi, Dec 21 The Union Health Ministry on Wednesday said NEET-UG will be conducted in eight languages from the 2017-18 academic year. The eight languages are Hindi, English, Gujarati, Marathi, Bengali, Assamese, Telugu and Tamil.

"Under the directions of Health Minister J.P. Nadda, and after rigorous and extensive consultations with state governments about their examination pattern and other related aspects, it has been decided that the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET-UG) from AY 2017-18 will be conducted in following 8 languages," said the statement.

In addition to this, the Ministry said the candidate qualifying NEET would be eligible for All-India quota and other quotas under the state governments/Institutes irrespective of the medium in which the exam was taken by the candidate, subject to other eligibility criteria.

"NEET and its implementation in regional languages is the outcome of the government's commitment of bringing about transparency in medical education and removing malpractices," said the statement.

IANS