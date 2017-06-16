NEET Results 2017: TN waits for asset on national entrance exemption bill

With the NEET 2017 results just round the corner, the Tamil Nadu assembly has said that it is yet to get a reply from the Centre on the Presidential assent to the NEET bills it sent to the home ministry.

The Tamil Nadu assembly had passed two bills exempting the state from the National Entrance-cum Eligibility Test (NEET), national level entrance examination to admission in Dental and medical courses.

NEET 2017 examination was conducted on May 7 and CBSE, the official organisor of the examination is expected to release the results next week.

Stating this in the assembly, Health Minister C Vijayabaskar, however, expressed confidence of receiving a favourable response from the Centre on the matter, reported PTI.

Tamil Nadu has been insisting that it be given exemption from the National Entrance Cum Eligibility Test (NEET) for MBBS and BDS courses, with the state Assembly having adopted two bills in this regard. Opposition parties, including DMK, had supported the legislative measure.

"The NEET bills are with the Ministry of Home Affairs. It has to be either accepted or rejected. Only if its negative (rejected) can we move the court," the minister said.

A centralised exam keeps the state government out of the admission process. Also, the state reservation rules will not apply. That means, for instance, that reserved category candidates in Tamil Nadu would not benefit from the state's 69% reservation rule. The Centre allows only 49.5% quotas.

On various occasions, Tamil Nadu politicians raised the issue of rural students missing chances in competition with their urban counterparts.

In April this year, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami raised the issue of NEET test, at the NITI Aayog meeting held in New Delhi. Palaniswami had also written to the Prime Minister, seeking Presidential assent to the two bills.

"Each and every state has different needs and students from all states cannot appear for a common all India test," commented M K Stalin. Union Health Minister JP Nadda had earlier said NEET was "being implemented" in Tamil Nadu also and asked the state government to consider giving reservation to rural students

OneIndia News