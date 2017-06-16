NEET Results 2017: Last day to challenge answer keys, 5 pm deadline

The NEET 2017 results declaration has been given a tentative date of June 20. The answer keys have been released on the board's website. Today will be the last date to challenge the answer keys. The time ends at 5 pm.

The result process has already been set in motion by the CBSE after it was permitted to declare the results by the Supreme Court earlier this week. The CBSE had said on Monday that it would need two weeks to declare the results.

The OMR challenge wasas made available on the board's website earlier this week. The answer are now available.

Display of answer keys

The Answer keys of NEET-UG 2017 will also be displayed for challenges by the candidates only for two days instead of three days as mentioned in Information Bulletin. Display of Answer Keys: June 15 (Thursday) to June 16 (Friday till 05.00 p.m.)

NEET Results 2017: How to challenge the keys

The candidates can check the scanned Images of their OMR Sheet and Answer Keys by logging into their account using their user ID (Registration No.) and Password on NEET website.

The candidates will need to pay a fee of Rs 1000 per response/per question challenged as explained in the Information Bulletin - 2017 available on NEET website. Only online challenges within the stipulated period and with applicable fee will be considered. A refund would be given to the candidate if his or her challenge is accepted by the CBSE.

Display of images of OMRs and responses to the questions

The images of OMR Answer Sheets and Responses to the questions marked by the candidates who had appeared in National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (UG), 2017 has been displayed for challenges by the candidates. This will be available only for two days instead of three days as mentioned in Information Bulletin. Display of OMR Sheets and Responses of the Questions: June 13 (Tuesday) to June 14 (Wednesday till 05.00 p.m.)

OneIndia News