NEET result 2017 delayed: Mandatory entrance test for aspirants

The medical entrance exam National Eligibility Entrance Test NEET 2017 is set to become mandatory for aspirants who travel abroad for undergraduate medical courses. The directive will be issued soon by the Union Health Ministry.

In case the aspirants fail to clear the NEET exam, they should not be given the no objection certificate for studying in foreign universities, the ministry has also suggested. In case the medical aspirants fail to get the no-objection certificate they won't be able to practice in India.

MCI vice-president Dr CV Bhirmanandham said that the medical aspirants will neither be allowed to sit for the screening examination nor be registered by medical councils as doctors in case they fail to clear the NEET entrance exam.

The Supreme Court order passed in April 2016 made NEET mandatory for undergraduate and postgraduate medical and dental admissions.

The MCI president further added that as of now the quality of students who go abroad is not great because less than a quarter of students clear the screening test every year.

As per the Indian Medical Council Act, 2001 the citizens with undergraduate degrees from outside India need to clear the screening test conducted every June and December, with a 50% score, before doing a one-year internship in an MCI-recognised medical college.

The NEET 2017 examinations were held in May. The results have been delayed and are likely to be announced only after June 8.

OneIndia News