NEET PG Revised Results 2017 have been declared

Candidates can check their results from the official website, the link for which is nbe.edu.in. NEET-PG is a single window entrance test for admission to various MD/MS and PG Diploma Courses as per Section (10) of Indian Medical Council Act 1956.

As per the official notice, The revised result-cum-merit list for NEET PG 2017 can be accessed from the website on May 25 after 6 pm.There is however no change in the result/merit list for All India 50 per cent MD/MS/Diploma quota seats.

How to check NEET PG Revised Results 2017

Go to nbe.edu.in

Click on NEET PG Revised Result

The results will be displayed on the screen

Take a printout

OneIndia News