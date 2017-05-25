NEET PG Revised Results 2017 have been declared

Candidates can check their results from the official website, the link for which is nbe.edu.in. NEET-PG is a single window entrance test for admission to various MD/MS and PG Diploma Courses as per Section (10) of Indian Medical Council Act 1956.

As per the official notice, The revised result-cum-merit list for NEET PG 2017 can be accessed from the website on May 25 after 6 pm.There is however no change in the result/merit list for All India 50 per cent MD/MS/Diploma quota seats.

How to check NEET PG Revised Results 2017

  • Go to nbe.edu.in
  • Click on NEET PG Revised Result
  • The results will be displayed on the screen
  • Take a printout

Story first published: Thursday, May 25, 2017, 18:08 [IST]
