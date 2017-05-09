NEET frisking horror: Four teachers suspended in Kannur

Four teachers of a private school in Kannur have been suspended for asking a girl student to remove her innerware ahead of NEET in Kannur. The student alleged that she was subjected to humiliation on Monday when she had appeared for NEET. The school management suspended four teachers after the Kerala Human rights commission and Child rights commission intervened.

Teachers of TISK English medium school Sheeja, Shafeena, Bindu and Shahina have been suspended for a month. It may be recalled that the school management had refused to acknowledge that such an incident took place on their premises.

Meanwhile, the Kerala Child Rights Commission has asked CBSE to file a detailed report about the incident and rules that led to it within 10 days. The Human Rights commission in Kerala took suo moto cognizance of the incident and sought a 'high-level' probe.

The teenager was asked to get rid of her underclothes because of metal hooks in them. Other students complained of how those wearing jeans pants were either asked to change or remove buttons from them. Long-sleeved shirts and tops of students were cut in some centres while footwears with metal buckles were not allowed in others.

OneIndia News