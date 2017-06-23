NEET: Five transgenders clear test

New Delhi, June 23: Of the eight transgenders who took the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) this year, five have made the cut. The results of the exam conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) for admissions to MBBS and BDS courses were declared today. A senior CBSE official said eight transgenders had applied for NEET and five of them have cleared it.

As many as 11,38,890 students had appeared for NEET, out of which 6,11,539 have passed the medical entrance examination which was held on May 7. Of these, 2,66,221 were male aspirants, while 3,45,313 were females.

Last year, nine candidates from the transgender category had appeared for the exam and three of them had cleared it. In a landmark judgment, the Supreme Court had in 2014 created the "third gender" status for transgenders.

