NEET 2017: What next? Every important date here

The CBSE released the NEET 2017 results. The process of admission is all set to begin. Counselling for those students who have cleared NEET will start from July 3 onwards.

Here are the important dates you need to keep in mind. Good luck.

NEET 2017, Important dates:

Registration and choice filling of subjects: July 3 to 11

Choice filling and locking: July 13 to 14

Results of counselling: July 15

Report to medical/dental college: July 16 to 22 (5 pm)

Round two of counselling (exercising of choices and locking and new registrations): August 1 to 4.

Registrations open till: 5 pm on last date

Seat allotments round 2: August 5 to 7

Results of round 2: August 8

Report at allotted medical and dental college for round two from: August 9 to 16

Vacant seats will then be transferred to state quota.

Candidates must be 17 years old at the time of admission.

The upper age limit for NEET is 25 years as on the date of examination for general category candidates.

Attempts made by candidates for AIPMT/NEET prior to 2017 will not be counted.

NEET 2017 will be counted as the first attempt for all candidates, irrespective of their previous attempts in AIPMT/NEET.

Domicile students of different states who have done their schooling from another state are eligible for admission in state medical colleges if they are ranked in the all-India merit list.

It is necessary for a candidate to obtain minimum of marks at 50th percentile in NEET for 2017-18.

Percentile will be determined on the basis of highest marks secured in the all-India common merit list.

A percentile rank is the percentage of score that falls below a given score in a group.

Check out more details on NEET 2017 here: MCC website, mcc.nic.in. Or click here.

