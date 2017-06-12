NEET 2017: Uncertainty to end today as SC takes up plea to declare results

The uncertainty regarding NEET 2017 is expected to end today. The Supreme Court will hear a petition filed by the CBSE in which it has sought permission to declare the results.

The CBSE had made a mention before the SC to hear the matter on an urgent basis. It had said that the fate of lakhs of students depended on the results. There has already been a considerable delay in the declaration of the results owing to the petitions pending before the Madras and Gujarat High Courts.

In the SC today The SC agreed to hear the appeal and also transfer petitions on Monday. The Madras HC had on May 24 stayed the declaration of results on the ground that the NEET question papers for nearly 10.5 lakh students who took examination in English and Hindi were same but it was different for those who appeared in the test in eight other vernacular languages, which was ordered for the first time this year by the SC. Parents don't want re-exam Parents of NEET 2017 aspirants have urged the CBSE not to re-conduct the examination. There is too much speculation and delay in the result owing to various petitions being filed in the High Courts. 16 parents have sent representations to to the board not to re-conduct the exam. They say it would not be fair to make 11 lakh students take the exam again. The letter was titled as "Finding a solution to equalize the scores if required of various papers of NE ET UG 2017, so that it is not reconducted and the results be declared expeditiously. Will the wait be over Lakhs of students would wait with bated breath on Monday as the Supreme Court hears a petition by the CBSE seeking to declare the NEET 2017 results. The CBSE has sought in a petition to vacate the stay granted by the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court to declare the results. The fate of 11.38 lakh students hangs in balance and all eyes would be on the SC on Monday which agreed for an urgent hearing by the CBSE. Urgent hearing Additional solicitor general Maninder Singh sought an urgent hearing on the CBSE's appeal before a bench of Justices Ashok Bhushan and Deepak Gupta. The ASG said delay in declaration of NEET results would not only create anxiety among a vast section of the student community, but would also put in jeopardy timely completion of admissions to undergraduate courses - MBBS and BDS - in government and private medical colleges, the time schedule for which has been fixed by the Supreme Court. Transfer petitions Two High Courts, Madras and Gujarat have entertained petitions on NEET results and the CBSE sought transfer of these two petitions to the SC to maintain uniformity in judicial pronouncements. Stayed The Madras High Court questioned the CBSE why the NEET 2017 exam could not be completed immediately after the plus 2 exams. The court said that it could not accept that the CBSE was the best pattern. The court also asked how students could face the exam when there is no uniform syllabus across the country. CBSEs stand on NEET 2017 The CBSE said that the decision to have different question papers in vernacular languages different from those in English and Hindi was to ensure that in the event of any leak of question papers in vernacular languages, it would not entail cancellation of the entire examination.

