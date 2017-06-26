NEET 2017: TN earmarks 85 per cent seats for board students, registration and counselling dates here

After the NEET 2017 results were declared Tamil Nadu has decided to earmark 85% seats from the state quota to the students who have completed their class 12 from the state board under Department of School Education, Tamilnadu.

TN's Health Minister C Vijayabaskar announced in the Tamil Nadu Assembly that 85 per cent of medical seats under the state quota would be kept aside for students who had pursued higher secondary education under the state board and the admission to these seats would be based on national level NEET scores. This apportionment will apply only to the state quota after excluding the all India quota of 15 per cent.

The Minister also said the government issued an order on June 22 apportioning 85 per cent to Tamil Nadu state board students and the rest 15 per cent to the rest (CBSE and similar boards such as ICSE).

The first round of all India quota seats registration and choice filling will start on July 3 and the result publication will be done on July 15. The counselling will start after that. The medical counselling has been scheduled for July 17th.

OneIndia News