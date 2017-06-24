NEET 2017: TN board students will have 85 per cent medical seat quota

With the NEET 2017 results declared on Friday, the Tamil Nadu government is likely to reserve 85% of MBBS/BDS seats for state board students, after ranking them according to their National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2017 scores.

A meeting of the TN health department officials and the Chief Secretary was held. It was said that the medical admissions in the state will be on the basis of the NEET rank. After surrendering 15 per cent for the all-India quota, the remaining 85 per cent would be reserved for the state board.

The applications for medical examinations will be available from Tuesday onwards. The counselling is likely to start on July 17th. The 85 per cent for the state board students would be done in a phased manner after the school education department introduces a revised syllabus from class 9.

The state would first need to notify its admission policy. This is expected to be done early next week before the sale of the prospectus and admission forms for medical and dental. The counselling will begin from July 17th onwards after the centre finishes the counselling for seats in the all India quota.

OneIndia News