NEET 2017: SC refuses urgent hearing on petition seeking re-exam

The Supreme Court on Thursday refused an urgent hearing on a petition on NEET 2017. The Supreme Court has asked the petitioner to mention the plea next week owing to Madras High Court's interim order staying declaration of results.

A petition moved by Sankalp, an NGO, sought re-exam for NEET 2017. The petition claimed that the question papers were leaked. The petitioner further claimed that different question papers were given to students in different parts of the country and question paper difficulty level changed based on languages opted by the students.

The Supreme Court refused an urgent hearing on the same. The court held that the Madras High Court's Madurai bench had ordered a stay on the declaration of results and there was no need for an urgent hearing on the matter. The court has asked for the matter to be mentioned before it next week. The Madurai Bench of the Madras high court had ordered a stay till June 7.

OneIndia News