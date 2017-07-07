NEET 2017: Revised answer keys released, here is how you check

The CBSE has released the revised answer keys of NEET 2017. The candidates could check the revised answer keys on the official website.

The CBSE had informed the Delhi High Court that it had uploaded revised answer keys. The same can be checked at cbseneet.nic.in.

After the original answer key were uploaded, many students raised objections, following which the revised answer key were issued. While raising an objection against the previously released answer keys, an aspirant alleging arithmetical errors in calculation of her marks.

How to check the NEET 2017 revised answer keys:

Go to cbseneet.nic.in

Go to 'online services' at the bottom of the homepage and check 'Downloads'

Click on the answer key link

Download the PDF file

Take a printout

OneIndia News