NEET 2017: CBSE yet to notify results, here are possible dates

The NEET 2017 will be released this week itself. It will not delay beyond that reports have suggested. This means the the CBSE will have to declare the results before Sunday itself. Board officials say that there is also a likelihood that the results could be declared on Sunday morning too.

The board says that it would put out an official notification on the date 24 hours prior to the results being declared. The results would however be declared before June 26. Board officials said that a notification would be issued on the official website a day in advance before the results are declared. As per its own submission before the Supreme Court, the board would have to declare the results before June 26.

The delay has been attributed to the bonus marks for ambiguous questions. The board had caused a great deal of confusion when it announced that the results would be declared on Tuesday. It was the CBSE which caused the confusion when put out an alert on Tuesday stating that the results would be declared. The notification was withdrawn by evening which led to a great deal of confusion.

An official notification stating that the results would be declared on Tuesday was withdrawn from the official website. While board officials have not confirmed any date, there is a likelihood that the results may be declared today or tomorrow. However it would not be delayed beyond June 26 as the board has assured the Supreme Court of the same.

Some officials indicate that they had tried to declare the results on Tuesday itself. However there is some discussion on the 8 bonus marks to be awarded for ambiguous questions. Experts are of the view that the extra 8 marks for ambiguous questions should be given. This could be the reason behind the delay.

They pointed towards the ambiguity of the questions and that the answers could not be calculated correctly by the students as the questions did not clearly provide the requisite information. Students and parents had also raised this issue before various High Courts where they had filed petitions.

The result process was set in motion by the CBSE after it was permitted to declare the results by the Supreme Court last week. The CBSE had said recently that it would need two weeks to declare the results.

The OMR challenge and the answer keys were made available on the board's website last week.

How to check NEET 2017 results:

Log on to cbseneet.nic.in

Click on results link

View result

Download

Take a printout

OneIndia News