NEET 2017 results not this week also as fresh petition is filed in Madras HC

The NEET 2017 results are unlikely to be declared this week also. A fresh petition has been filed in the Madras High Court seeking to cancel NEEW which was held for admission to MBBS and BDS courses for the academic year 2017-18.

Earlier it was said that the CBSE NEET results would be declared this week. However the Madras HC is hearing a case on June 7 after it granted an interim stay on the declaration of results. Hence it is unlikely that the results would be declared on June 8 as well.

In the new petition before the HC, Gladwin J has prayed for admitting students to MBBS and BDS courses based on Plus Two marks. The case will be heard this week. Last week the Madurai Bench of the Madras HC had granted an interim stay on the release of NEET UG examination results. The results were scheduled to be declared on June 8.

Justice M V Muralidharan had also directed officials of the Medical Council of India, the CBSE Director and the Union health department to file their counter affidavits on June 7.

NEET was held on May 7 amidst controversies including question papers in various languages, including Hindi, English and Tamil, were not same and not of same difficulty level.

OneIndia News