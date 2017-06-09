NEET 2017 results: June 20 is tentative date

The NEET 2017 results are likely to be declared on June 20. This is a tentative date, assuming the Madras and Gujarat High Courts will pass an order allowing the CBSE to declare the result without cancelling the exam.

The results will however not be declared before June 13. The Gujarat High Court which adjourned the matter is likely to deliver its final verdict only on June 13.

The Gujarat High Court stated that since the Madurai branch of Madras High Court has already stayed the declaration of the results till June 12, it would not pass any order before that. It is expected that the verdicts from the Madras and Gujarat HC would come out only on June 12 and 13 respectively.

It may be recalled that the Gujarat HC had taken the CBSE to task.The CBSE said in its submission that it had set different question papers to avoid it from getting leaked.

Justice S G Shah was however not impressed by the argument and rapped the board. If the officer says that there is a chance of leakage in vernacular language, I am not going to pardon him, Justice Shah said.

On Monday the Gujarat High Court permitted a group of students who appeared for the NEET 2017 in English medium to join as respondents. A petition seeking to hold afresh the entrance test with a uniform set of set of questions for Gujarati and English medium students is being heard by the court.

Justice S G Shah will hear the matter today after the CBSE which conducted the test sought time to file its reply.

Students who had appeared for the NEET 2017 in English medium filed an application to join as respondents, which was allowed by the court. They contended that any decision to cancel the test will have an adverse effect on them and hence they should also be heard by the court.

Those who took the examination in Gujarati sought a direction from the High Court to scrap the test that was held on May 7. They wanted the test to be held afresh with the same set of questions for both Gujarati and English languages.

OneIndia News