NEET 2017 results delay leads to postponement of COMEDK counseling

The delay in the announcement of the NEET 2017 results has led to the postponement of th COMEDK counseling. The counseling for the undergraduate engineering seats under COMEDK was scheduled to begin on Friday.

A communication from COMEDK says, the counselling will start on June 12. The registration for the first round of online counselling will commence on June 12 and the option entry process will be held between June 12 and June 20.

Considering the interests of candidates, COMEDK had to postpone the counselling twice. "We are trying to avoid inconvenience to students as they will be forced to opt for engineering seats if we start counselling before NEET results are announced," a COMEDK official said.

The forms for architecture courses will be available along with the option entry from June 17 to June 3. The rank list of candidates will be available on June 28 and the mock allotment on July 1.

OneIndia News