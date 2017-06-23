NEET 2017 results declared, here is how you check

The NEET 2017 results have been declared. The students can check the results on the official website of the board.

The result process was set in motion by the CBSE after it was permitted to declare the results by the Supreme Court last week. The CBSE had said recently that it would need two weeks to declare the results. The results are available on cbseneet.nic.in

There was much delay in the announcement of the results.

The OMR challenge and the answer keys were made available on the board's website last week. Two days back, the official result portal of the Government of India flashed that the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) will be out on June 22. However, in the noon, the message was withdrawn, causing a major confusion among the candidates who showered their anger on social networking sites.

How to check NEET 2017 results:

Log on to cbseneet.nic.in

Click on results link

View result

Download

Take a printout

OneIndia News