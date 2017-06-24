NEET 2017 results: Counselling, cutoffs, alternate courses, all the details here

The CBSE finally declared the NEET 2017 results after much anticipation, waiting and litigation.

The board conducted the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) on May 7 for admission into 65,170 seats of MBBS and nearly 25,730 BDS courses. 470 medical colleges and 308 Dental colleges will take part in the official admission process according to information on the MCI and DCI websites.

Out of the 10,90,085 students appeared 6,11,539 have passed the medical entrance examination which was held on May 7. Of these, 2,66,221 were male aspirants while 3,45,313 were females.

NEET 2017 results cutoff

All India, state quota seats:

The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), Government of India will conduct the counselling for 15% All India Quota seats. Further information on the same is available at mcc.nic.in.

A CBSE statement read, "for State quota and other seats falling under the ambit of States, candidates may apply to their domicile states and a merit list as per State rules and based on All India Rank will be prepared by concerned counselling authorities."

NEET Results 2017: Alternative Courses For MBBS

Those who do not wish to take a drop and are looking for some alternative courses in medical and biological sciences can opt for the courses like BAMS/BHMS, B.Sc. Biotechnology, B.Sc. in Nutrition and Dietetics, B.Sc. in Biological Sciences and B.Sc. in Forensic Sciences.

How to check NEET 2017 results:

Log on to cbseneet.nic.in

Click on results link

View result

Download

Take a printout

OneIndia News